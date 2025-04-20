A Johns Hopkins University shuttle bus careened into a pair of buildings at the corner of 25th and North Charles streets on Saturday, leaving one person injured, Baltimore Police said.

A vehicle collided with the bus at the intersection around 5:19 p.m., propelling it into a row of brick buildings on North Charles Street, police spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said in an email.

The bus flew across a patch of grass and sidewalk and slammed into the buildings, toppling bricks, shredding metal and shattering glass. It appeared to have damaged an office building and part of Yum’s Asian Bistro.

The accident disrupted traffic on a busy intersection that marks the dividing line between Charles Village and Old Goucher. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

The shiny blue bus was marked “Johns Hopkins University” and “Hopkins shuttle.” A university spokesperson said he was seeking additional information on the crash.

The accident snarled traffic on a busy intersection that marks the dividing line between Charles Village and Old Goucher.

“I couldn’t go up 25th Street,” said Michael McAuliff, a journalist who lives in Charles Village. “There were a lot of police cars.”

A tow company removes a Johns Hopkins University bus after it crashed into buildings on N. Charles Street at 25th Street in Baltimore after a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday. (Ariel Zambelich/The Baltimore Banner)

One person was taken to a hospital with apparent “non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Two tow trucks removed the bus from the buildings around 7 p.m., a process that took less than 15 minutes and revealed a gaping hole stretching across both buildings.