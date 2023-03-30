Joint Base Andrews on lockdown after armed person reported

By Associated Press

Published on: March 30, 2023 3:45 PM EDT|Updated on: March 30, 2023 3:46 PM EDT

FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Joint Base Andrews has been locked down for reports of a man carrying an “assault-style” rifle on Thursday, March 30, 2023, authorities said. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon/AP)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joint Base Andrews has been locked down for reports of a man carrying an “assault-style” rifle on Thursday, authorities said.

The air base in Prince George’s County was locked down after the person was reported seen near the housing area, according to the base’s Facebook page.

Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon, a spokesperson for the base, said no shots have been fired. There was no immediate report of any injuries and additional details were not immediately available.

Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One and the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.

Last month, an intruder breached the base and gained access to part of the base’s housing complex. A resident opened fire on the trespasser. And in February 2021, a man got through the military checkpoint onto the installation, then through additional fenced secure areas to gain access to the flight line and climb into a C-40, which is the military’s 737-equivalent aircraft used to fly government officials.

“Security Forces foot and mobile patrols are out looking for the suspect,” the Facebook post read.

