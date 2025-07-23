The man on trial for a Baltimore murder was attacked in court Tuesday by three of the victim’s family members, who rushed him as prosecutors showed video they say depicts the fatal shooting, officials said.

Marlon Jackson, 23; Marquis Jackson, 25; and Marvin Jackson, 47, stood up and charged at defendant Joseph Walker as prosecutors played video footage allegedly showing him shoot 26-year-old Marvin Jackson, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office.

“While we understand the pain of losing a loved one to violence, the actions of these family members were unacceptable,” Baltimore City Sheriff Sam Cogen said in a statement. “Not only did their outburst have the potential to cause a mistrial in a case intended to deliver justice, but they now face serious charges that could result in significant jail time. No one wins in this situation, because there is a delay in justice.”

Amid the altercation, which happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in room 228 at the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Judge Lynn Stewart Mays and the jury exited the courtroom. A deputy sheriff and two correctional officers intervened and restrained the Jacksons, officials said.

A deputy sheriff and a correctional officer deployed Mace to restore order, Assistant Sheriff Nicholas Blendy said. Once the courtroom was secured, medical personnel evaluated everyone inside, and no other injuries were reported.

Blendy said the three men were arrested and taken to Central Booking. Officials did not disclose their exact relation to each other or the victim. The State’s Attorney’s Office did not provide comment or details on the charges.

Walker faces first-degree murder, armed robbery and firearm violation charges, according to online court documents. He’s represented by attorney Staci Pipkin, who confirmed the incident happened but did not want to comment further.

Baltimore police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1800 block of Aiken Street on Dec. 15, 2023, around 5:35 p.m. A 26-year-old man was had a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died. The man was identified as Marvin Jackson by local outlets.

The trial, which also includes Walker’s co-defendant Joseph Coates, will resume Wednesday morning, officials said.