Baltimore celebrates Independence Day in 2023

People gathered to celebrate the Independence Day across Baltimore, with great food, fun performances and of course, fireworks.
Photojournalists Dylan Thiessen and Ulysses Muñoz visited multiple locations and events throughout the city to document the celebrations.
Thiessen started his day with the dogs at the American Visionary Art Museum’s annual Fourth of July Pet Parade and Talent Show in Fed Hill.
They were adorable, sweet, perfectly costumed angels.
From there, Thiessen headed to the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Festival in ... Cherry Hill. Obviously.
In addition to finding a bunch of folks relaxing and trying to keep cool, he photographed Gov. Wes Moore’s brief speech to the crowd.
While on-stage, Moore reiterated his support for the community after the tragic mass shooting that occurred in Brooklyn last weekend.
After addressing the festival in Cherry Hill, Gov. Moore visited a community center in the Brooklyn Homes, near the scene of the attack.
He was joined by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, Comptroller Brooke Lierman, as well as a number of other state and local officials.
As officials arrived, children were running around and launching water fights with plastic water bottles.
As the sun set, people around the state prepared themselves (and their pets) for the incoming fireworks, I set up shop outside The Banner’s newsroom in the Inner Harbor.
I captured scenes of spectators enjoying the fireworks and hustled back to my computer to build this gallery.