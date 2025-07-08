A Prince George’s County teenager suffered a “catastrophic” hand injury while handling an illegal firework, and officials seized more than 1,300 fireworks from an illegal show in Harford County over the July 4 weekend, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said Monday.

According to the state fire marshal, a 14-year-old boy in Prince George’s County who was handling an illegal firework was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. The injuries are expected to result in permanent damage.

The teen lit a firework with a short fuse and was injured when he could not drop it quickly enough, Oliver Alkire, a spokesman for the fire marshal’s office, said.

Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said that demonstrates “exactly” why children shouldn’t handle fireworks.

“A holiday meant for celebration turned into a life-changing tragedy for this young man and his family,” Mowbray said in a statement.

Officials in Harford County confiscated over 1,300 fireworks, including “dangerous” aerial devices that are prohibited in Maryland, from an illegal fireworks show in Abingdon, the fire marshal’s office said.

The illegal show in the Box Hill community could have had a positive outcome had the community’s HOA “sponsored the event by submitting a small permit fee, providing proof of insurance, and hiring a licensed fireworks company,” Mowbray said in a statement.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is planning to charge four adults with discharging fireworks without a permit and possession with intent to discharge fireworks, offenses which both carry $250 fines, Alkire said.

And improperly discarded fireworks led to a garage fire that caused roughly $3,000 in damages in Wicomico County on the night of July 4, officials said. No injuries were reported in the fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal shared tips for safely and legally handling fireworks after the Fourth of July weekend incidents, including:

Keeping a water hose or bucket nearby while lighting fireworks

Soaking used fireworks in water prior to disposal.

Never allow children to handle fireworks

Never relight a “dud” firework

The only types of fireworks that are legal in Maryland are handheld or ground-based sparkling devices, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.