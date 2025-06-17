If you’re out and about this Thursday, you might notice that post offices, banks and some city and state offices are closed.

That’s because it’s Juneteenth, an annual commemoration of the end of slavery.

President Joe Biden signed a bill in 2021 recognizing June 19 as a federal holiday.

Amid the festivities and events happening in Baltimore, here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed on Thursday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Transportation

All branch offices of the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration and Vehicle Emission Inspection Program stations will be closed. However, self-service and 24-hour kiosks and online services will be available.

Maryland Transit Administration buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule except for the Commuter Bus, which will only operate some routes.

Light Rail, Metro and the MARC train will run as normal.

Public Works

City trash and recycling collection normally scheduled for Thursday will be moved to Saturday. All Department of Public Works facilities, including residential drop-off centers, will be closed.

The 311 Call Center will remain open.

Trash and recycling collection, as well as landfill and drop-off centers in Baltimore County, will not be operating.

In Anne Arundel and Howard County, trash will be collected as normal. Landfill and recycling centers will be closed in Anne Arundel County but will remain open in Howard County.

Courts

Maryland courts will be closed on Thursday.

However, District Court commissioners are available to provide some services to police and the public, including obtaining charging documents and advising people who have been arrested of their rights.

Mail

United States Postal Service offices will be closed, but some services will be available online. There will be no regular mail delivery.

FedEx and UPS will be open on the holiday.

Banks

Juneteenth is a bank holiday, meaning most bank branches —including M&T, Harbor Bank of Maryland, Wells Fargo and Truist — will be closed on Thursday.

Groceries and Retail

Most grocery stores, including Costco, Whole Foods and Walmart, will open on Thursday, along with many retail stores.

CVS pharmacies, Walgreens and Rite Aid will also operate as usual.

Government offices

Most city offices and state offices will be closed. Federal offices will also be closed in observance of the holiday.

Government offices for Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties will be closed, as well.

Libraries

All Enoch Pratt libraries in Baltimore will be closed Thursday.

Public libraries in Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties will also be closed.