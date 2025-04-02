Baltimore County Police are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife in Owings Mills, officials announced Wednesday.

Baltimore County police responded to the 3500 block of Avery Hill Drive on Tuesday where 59-year-old Karen Franklin and 63-year-old Gary Franklin were found dead with gunshot wounds. Police say the Franklins were a married couple.

Though a cause of death is yet to be determined, police say preliminary investigations show one victim has a self-inflicted gunshot wound, suggesting a possible murder-suicide.

Per public records, Gary and Karen Franklin co-owned a home in the area.

This story may be updated.