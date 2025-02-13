For more than 20 years, Kevin Kamenetz was a force in Baltimore County politics, first as a county councilman then as county executive. Kamenetz was already on the council when his son Karson, who is 23, was born.

“That leadership is something I know how to do because I’ve been surrounded by it my whole life,” Karson Kamenetz said. “The ethos of my family was you are a servant.”

Kamenetz, a Democrat, plans to run in the County Council’s second district if the current councilman, Izzy Patoka, decides to run for county executive in 2026 as expected.

It’s the same district seat his father held for 16 years before becoming county executive in 2010.

