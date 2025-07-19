Maryland has extradited a 31-year-old man from Pennsylvania to face charges in connection with the March deaths of two elderly people from Owings Mills.

Kevin Ahn is being held without bond on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault, according to police and court records, in the deaths of Sun Lim, 83, and Im Kim, 69.

Ahn was being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail on charges that he’d abused his mother’s corpse by abandoning her dead body in a parked car. Prosecutors there dropped the case so he could stand trial in connection with the Maryland deaths.

On March 24, Baltimore County police found Lim and Kim dead in Owings Mills.

That same day, Northern Lancaster Regional police responded to a complaint from Ahn’s sister that her “estranged” brother had appeared at her Penn Township home unwelcome and “acting weird.” He was also driving their mother’s car, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney.

After a confrontation with his sister and her husband, Ahn left the car on foot.

Ahn’s mother, Hyun Ahn, 61, of Owings Mills, was found strangled in the vehicle by first responders, covered in garbage, fast food wrappers, a shoe and household goods, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. The county coroner ruled the mother’s death a homicide and that she had died somewhere between 30-40 hours before she was found.

Kevin Ahn has not been charged in connection with her death. An investigation is ongoing. He remains held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on no bond.

Baltimore County spokesperson said Kevin Ahn knew, Lim and Kim but was not biologically related to them.

Ahn has a bail review hearing on Monday.