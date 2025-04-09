A Catonsville youth ministry director was indicted Monday on more than 70 charges stemming from allegations of sexually abusing minors.

Kevin Guy, 32, is accused of using his position of authority to commit third- and fourth-degree sex offenses between January 2018 and September 2024, according to charging documents.

He worked as a youth ministry director at Metro Maryland Youth for Christ for at least five years, court records show.

Former and current students at Metro Maryland Youth for Christ told authorities that the alleged offenses took place at Bishop Cummins Reformed Episcopal Church, at a nearby Taco Bell and at Guy’s home in Reisterstown.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Guy and the students met through the Youth for Christ program which is offered at schools and churches nationwide.

Youth For Christ, an organization with chapters across the U.S., released the following statement about the investigation to The Baltimore Banner.

“YFC is aware of the current situation at Metro Maryland Youth for Christ. YFC continues to maintain the highest standards of morality and personal conduct for all employees and volunteers,” the statement read. “In light of current circumstances and an investigation taking place, we cannot comment further.”

According to the charging documents, Guy allegedly touched teenagers in the youth group inappropriately, told them about his sexual experiences and sent them videos on Snapchat in which he was naked.

One student alleges that Guy sent videos where he can be seen naked to him when he was 16. The charging documents also allege that Guy recorded a student getting out of the shower and asked students to send him explicit photos.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Guy denied the allegations in an interview with Baltimore County Police, saying he shared with students that he was sexually abused when he was 10 years old in an effort “to help other people,” according to the charging documents. Guy also said he talked to students about pornography and sex outside of marriage because he “talked to students about everything.”

He denied sharing explicit details of his sexual history and said he did not recall sending or asking for inappropriate photos, according to the charging documents.

Two staffers at the Metro Maryland Youth for Christ, including the organization’s executive director, said they were aware of an explicit photo Guy sent to students, according to court records.

Police have asked for a search warrant for Guy’s Snapchat, his phone and iCloud.

Guy is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The Baltimore Banner reached out to Guy’s attorney, James McGuinn, for comment.