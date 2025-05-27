Kevin Liles, the Baltimore-born music mogul who is currently fighting sexual assault allegations, said an artist he signed in the late 1990s is planning to sue him and publish a book of “false and horrendous accusations” against him if he doesn’t pay her $30 million.

In a statement released Tuesday, Liles accused Shanell Jones, the rapper known as Lady Luck, of threatening to file a lawsuit and publicly share details of him grooming her and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him. This comes just a few months after an unidentified woman who previously worked at Def Jam while Liles was president of the company in the early 2000s sued him for rape and sexual assault.

“It seems Ms. Jones hopes to leverage the current news environment to pressure me into writing an exorbitant check in order to avoid the negative publicity that will likely result from her false claims,” the statement from Liles read. “I intend to vigorously fight any complaint she may file and will take whatever legal action is necessary against her and the attorneys who have participated in this attempted shakedown.”

Liles signed New Jersey native Jones to Def Jam in 1999 when she was under 18.

“Her threatened allegations are totally false. And they are contradicted by Ms. Jones’s many public statements about me and her experience at Def Jam. They are also at odds with her continued outreach and relationship with both my family and me for the past 26 years,” Liles’ statement continued. “Her story is a fabrication.”

A week after the unidentified former Def Jam employee sued Liles on Feb. 26, Jones made an appearance on Sway’s Universe, a hip-hop and entertainment medium, and the freestyle platform, Overtime. In her rap, she hinted at sharing her story as a young girl in the music industry.

“Industry secrets, I keep. Why? These n***** is creeps. Sway, I gotta release, ain’t been to therapy in weeks. I was 17 in high school, remind you, where pimps and pedophiles is just the n***** I’m signed to. Got blackballed, buried in all the dirt. I climbed through, fine-tuned, ready to tell my story. It’s time to,” Jones said in her rhyme.

She also name-dropped other instances of sexual assault by major players in hip hop, starting the freestyle mentioning Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently on trial for sex trafficking among other criminal charges, and Rick Ross, who has lyrics about drugging women’s drinks.

A representative for Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jones, who Liles said asked to be released from her contract with Def Jam back in the 2000s, continues to release new music and runs a wellness business called LuckiPunch that specializes in black seed oil and a crown customization company called LuckiCrowns.

“I empathize with Ms. Jones’s struggles. She has often spoken about her long history of substance abuse, addiction, and mental health challenges. She has vented frustration and anger towards many individuals (including her own family) for the fact that she has never achieved the level of success she desires,” Liles said in his statement. “Regardless of my empathy for Ms. Jones, I will not be extorted, nor will I pay a dollar to those that threaten to ruin my reputation or the legacy I intend to leave the culture I’ve spent my life serving.”

Liles‘ career in music has spanned decades and includes time at Def Jam working with artists like Jay-Z; co-founding the record label 300 Entertainment, which broke artists like Megan Thee Stallion; and, most recently, being the CEO of Warner Music Group’s 300 Elektra Entertainment and leading the Preakness Live Festival in 2022.

The 57-year-old was born in Baltimore and attended Woodlawn High School and Morgan State University before pursuing a career in music.