Before the horses race in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday evening, Baltimore had an annual race of its own with a poodle, a crocodile, and 27 other sculptures trekking around the city through sand, water, and mud.

Celebrating its 25th year, Baltimore’s favorite spectator sport, The Kinetic Sculpture Race, took to the streets on Saturday.

Upwards of 30 sculpture teams participated through the city-wide obstacle course, testing their engineering and patience skills.

The rules are simple: build a human-powered bike from recycled materials and make it through the 15-mile course in one piece. Themes are encouraged, as are bribes to race judges - they’ll be happy to look the other way during a cheat for some homemade cookies or a unique piece of art.

Participants begin at the AVAM and climb the steep hill at the base of Federal Hill Park. They continue on to Canton Waterfront Park where they will test their flotation calculations by doing a U-Turn around the singular pier.

Cyclists prepare to launch with the “blessing of the feet.” (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Nan McKay prepares for her fourth year cycling with FiFi, a kinetic sculpture created by the American Visionary Art Museum. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) A young girl runs down Federal Hill to check out the pre-race festivities. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

After surviving the tides of the bay, they head over to Patterson Park to see if they can outsmart the sand and mud pits. It is here where many tears are shed and it is said that if you listen closely, you can hear the frustrated screams of cyclists’ past.

They make their way back to the AVAM for a celebration and award ceremony, ranging from “Grand Mediocre Champion,” celebrating the sculpture that finishes in the middle of the pack, and the “Golden Dinosaur,” awarded to the vehicle that experiences the most memorable malfunction.

