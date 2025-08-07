Shocked commuters on Falls Road in East Baltimore County on Thursday morning snapped photos of the aftermath of vandalism the night before that targeted an Israeli-owned kitchen renovation business.

Red paint dripped down the front door and windows of Kitchen Design by Idan, and an Israeli flag flying next to the entrance was drenched in red paint above the lawn of the business.

The Israeli flag display, “it’s not to offend people,” owner Idan Tzameret said. “I want to cheer people up. It’s for my own heart and soul. It’s not going to reach everyone’s soul, and that’s fine.”

He said he welcomes legal demonstrations outside his property and welcomes anyone who would like to decorate their property in support of Palestine.

“But it’s not fine when people destroy my business,” Tzameret said. “That’s a pure hate crime and will be treated as such.”

Video camera footage at 11:58 p.m. from Tzameret’s Ring doorbell shows a man, in a blue T-shirt, shorts and Crocs, approaching the front door of the shop holding what appears to be a can of red spray paint and placing a sticker to obscure the camera lens.

Kitchen Design by Idan owner Idan Tzameret uses a knife to peel off the spray paint. (Nori Leybengrub/The Baltimore Banner)

Tzameret said he reported the vandalism as a hate crime early Thursday morning.

Baltimore County Police were on scene for hours, collecting evidence for the crime lab to conduct an investigation of what they are calling a “bias related incident.”

“Here we go again,” was the first thing Tzameret said had come to his mind upon hearing about the vandalism.

This wasn’t the first time that his property has been tampered with, he said.

About a year ago someone spray-painted a swastika on one of the Israeli flags. Earlier this year, he had to remove posters pasted on his backyard fence that called for “ending the genocide” and the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

After every act of vandalism, Tzameret said, he only ever felt encouraged to add more Israeli flags.

Tzameret moved to Baltimore when he was 23, after finishing mandatory service in the Israeli Defense Forces. A graduate of Towson University, he went on to work in home improvement, later opening Kitchen Design by Idan in 2018.

The business serves clients across Maryland and is located on a busy thoroughfare along Falls Road, hugged by Bonjour Bakery and the Lake Falls Village shopping center.

Jonathan Hoory stopped by Idan’s around 10 a.m. to drop off a new Israeli flag. He said, since Oct. 7, 2023, he smiles every time he and his 9-year-old son pass the store’s display of large Israeli and American flags.

Kitchen Design by Idan, on Falls Road in East Baltimore County near the city line, was vandalized at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday. (Nori Leybengrub/The Baltimore Banner)

“I’m glad my son wasn’t with me today,” said Hoory, whose family is Israeli. “This is one step below Jewish blood being spilled in any community.”

Along Falls Road there are others with displays of Israeli flags that have experienced vandalism this summer.

Azi Rosenblum is a homeowner off of Old Pimlico Road whose front lawn, since November 2023, has displayed the names and photos of hostages held in Gaza after Oct. 7, 2023, and throughout the war between Israel and the Palestinian territory.

Red paint has been sprayed on his property, and the signs have been destroyed. During Passover this year, a brick wrapped in a paper with “Zionism = Nazism” and “Israel is a Terrorist State” written on it was thrown through his window.

“When you press that button, I go the other way,” Rosenblum said. Every time his property is vandalized, he adds another Israeli flag to his front lawn.

“I won’t hide who I am,” said Rosenblum, who was born in Israel and moved to Baltimore at 10 years old. “If it costs me a window and some flags, so be it. People need to be brought home. That’s more important to me.”

Azi Rosenblum displays a note, which reads “Zionism = Nazism,” that was wrapped around a brick thrown through his window this year. (Nori Leybengrub/The Baltimore Banner)

John Parkerson, an occupational therapy doctor with an office near the Village of Cross Keys, said he has experienced frequent vandalism of Israeli flags displayed alongside a Scottish and United States flag outside his office.

While Parkerson isn’t Jewish, he said he felt compelled in November 2023 to show support for Jewish people by displaying an Israeli flag.

Shaarei Tfiloh Synagogue, a historic Orthodox synagogue near Druid Hill Park, was defaced with the words “Free Pal” in June.

Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, said this summer’s acts of vandalism are part of the rising antisemitism seen in Baltimore over the past few years following Oct. 7 and the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Libit received photos from friends who drove by Kitchen Design by Idan on Thursday morning. “It was awful and disgusting,” Libit said. “If people have objections to Israel and what Netanyahu’s government is doing, let’s have a reasonable, thoughtful conversation about it.

“But to destroy other people’s property repeatedly is intolerable. It’s not the way we operate as a society,” Libit said. “It shouldn’t be.”

Tzameret spent Thursday, which also happens to be his birthday, fixing the damage to his business, starting with removing a $500 front door decal covered in red paint that advertised information about his business.

“I’m very surprised it doesn’t happen more often,” Tzameret said of the vandalism, given his display of several large Israeli flags on the property.

He says his mom, who lives in Israel, is worried and asks him to take the flags down. Knowing that his support for his birthplace has lost him business, Tzameret said, “It’s the price I’m willing to pay.”