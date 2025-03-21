Howard County Police arrested a fourth person in connection with 17-year-old Lance Carrington’s death, though the alleged shooter, a 16-year-old boy, remains at large.

Jeremiah Robinson, 20, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder, police announced Friday, over a month after jailing three others for their alleged connection to Carrington’s death. Robinson, who is being held without bond at Howard County Detention Center, had no attorney listed at the time of publication, according to online court documents.

In January, Carrington was found dead in a parked car in the 6000 block of Helen Dorsey Way in Columbia, suffering from one gunshot wound. Last month, police arrested three teens and charged them with first- and second-degree murder for their alleged involvement in Carrington’s death.

According to police, 18-year-old Janae Baker was in a car with Carrington when Charles Epperson Jr., 19, Kendall Stagg, 18, and a 16-year-old boy approached them. Howard County Police believe the 16-year-old boy was the one who fired the gunshot, and their search for him continues.

“Through further investigation, detectives determined that Robinson also was at the scene of the shooting and involved with the other suspects in the plot to rob the victim of a gun,” a spokesperson for the Howard County Police Department said via email.

Baker had no attorney listed in online court documents. Stagg is being represented by attorney Lawrence Rosenberg, who had no comment. The Baltimore Banner reached out to attorney Henry Roland Barnes who, per online court documents, represents Epperson.