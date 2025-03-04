Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting near Lansdowne High School that put students on lockdown, officials say.

Police are responding to the shooting, which occurred Tuesday in the 3800 block of Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne.

School officials said they received reports of a shooting at a nearby shopping center shortly after dismissal at 2:15 p.m.

The school activated its lockdown protocols, contacted Baltimore County Police and will remain in lockdown as it awaits instruction from police, Principal Allison Seymour shared in an email to parents and guardians.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The school has also canceled after-school and evening activities, she said.

The Police Department plans to release more details later this afternoon.

This story may be updated.