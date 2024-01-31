Baltimore-area emergency crews are working Wednesday morning to extinguish a fire at a southeast Baltimore marina.

The blaze, which appeared to engulf several vessels at the Anchorage Marina Canton, drew a heavy response on land and water from fire and police. The plume of black smoke coming from the fire could be seen downtown.

Baltimore City fire spokesman Kevin Cartwright said he was headed to the scene. A message left with Maryland Natural Resources Police was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

This article could be updated.

Lillian Reed

lillian.reed@thebaltimorebanner.com

Lillian Reed

More from Lillian Reed

Orioles sale: What they’re saying

Your favorite excuse for holding onto old stuff: ‘Antiques Roadshow’ is coming to Baltimore

More From The Banner

Julia Harkin needed a liver transplant and her daughter Eileen Harkin became a living donor to save her life. A little over a year later in December, she needed a kidney and Eileen gave her that too, becoming a rare two-time living donor. They are pictured recovering in Julia's Frederick home on January 22, 2024.

This woman donated an organ to save her mother’s life — twice

Far more Maryland students are missing too much school

The Orioles are about to have a new owner. Here’s what changes we’d like to see.

Who is David Rubenstein, the billionaire buying the Orioles?