Baltimore-area emergency crews are working Wednesday morning to extinguish a fire at a southeast Baltimore marina.

The blaze, which appeared to engulf several vessels at the Anchorage Marina Canton, drew a heavy response on land and water from fire and police. The plume of black smoke coming from the fire could be seen downtown.

Baltimore City fire spokesman Kevin Cartwright said he was headed to the scene. A message left with Maryland Natural Resources Police was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

