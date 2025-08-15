Lightning struck a Pikesville apartment building, sparking a three-alarm blaze that caused a partial roof collapse, displaced over a dozen people and killed at least one dog, fire officials said.

The strike hit at 1803 Rambling Ridge Lane Thursday afternoon, Baltimore County Fire Department officials said, just as storms were rolling in and flash flood warnings were in place. On Friday, Travis Francis, spokesperson for Baltimore County Fire Department, said over 15 people were displaced, and at least one dog has died.

Crews responded just before 3:40 p.m. Thursday and were met with an intense fire that prompted a second alarm, officials said. Thursday’s heat and humidity, with temperatures in the 90s, forced firefighters to call for a third alarm.

Nearly 100 firefighters fought the flames until the blaze was officially contained after 6 p.m., Francis said. A staircase and roof partially collapsed, officials said.

The National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region chapter of the Red Cross is assisting the displaced families, spokesperson Stephanie Babyak said in an email. Red Cross volunteers were on the scene Thursday night, providing food and relocation services, among other support.

Last month started with severe storms causing flash flooding and power outages across the metropolitan Baltimore region. Amid this, lightning struck the historic St. Rita Catholic Church in Dundalk, leading to a two-alarm fire that required nearly 72 fire and emergency response officials to extinguish. And lightning strikes caused a home fire in Montgomery County amid torrential rain mid-July.

State Farm and the Insurance Information Institute said 55,500 claims for damage caused by lightning strikes were filed last year. Among other damages, insurers typically cover damage from the fire to the home and personal property and the water used to put out the fire.