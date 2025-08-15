U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen has called on federal transportation officials to address concerns of Locust Point and Fells Point residents about the continual loud noise coming from two massive military ships berthed nearby.

In a letter to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Van Hollen urged the Maritime Administration to explain why the ships are there, what steps are being taken to address disturbances and what the timeline for connecting to shore power will be. MARAD falls under the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“While MARAD states that this project is a priority and is exploring ways to reduce noise levels, it has shared neither actionable steps nor a clear explanation of the ships’ mission in response to inquiries from my office,” the Maryland Democrat wrote.

The ships pulled into Pier 8 of Locust Point in early June, and the deep hum of their generators has echoed through nearby streets and residential homes since. The vessels — the USNS Pomeroy and USNS Charlton — emit diesel fumes that have blown into houses and shine powerful floodlights that have illuminated residents’ windows at night.

The cargo ships were previously owned by the Military Sealift Command and had been stationed in the Indian Ocean to be ready at a moment’s notice. The ships are being transferred to the command of the Maritime Administration, a federal agency that leases the pier and is in charge of connecting the ships to shore power.

But MARAD hasn’t connected the ships to shore power, or land-based electrical power, which is why the diesel generators have been running 24/7.

“There are many factors involved with the installation, but as of July 10, we expect both ships to be switched to shore power within the next six (6) months,” MARAD spokesperson Brenna Jefferies wrote in a July email to Nolan McCoy, a Locust Point resident whose balcony faces the ships.

McCoy has written a dozen emails to MARAD since but has not heard back again.

Asked for comment Thursday on Van Hollen’s request, Jefferies wrote: “We appreciate the Senator’s letter and will correspond with him directly.” She referred The Banner to a previous statement.

Locust Point residents are accustomed to routine noise, whether from the rattling of moving trains or the honks of passing ships. Two other military cargo vessels were berthed at the same pier for years, but they were smaller and much quieter. With the constant drone of the new neighbors, McCoy sleeps with earplugs and can no longer open his windows or lounge on his balcony. One resident told The Banner he has left Locust Point for the time being because of the noise.

In his letter, Van Hollen urged MARAD to “provide alternative solutions to address the legitimate concerns” of affected residents. He requested that Duffy respond by Sept. 2.

“The current six-month timeframe MARAD has projected is an undue burden for the affected communities,” Van Hollen wrote.