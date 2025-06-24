If you see a plane flying low around Baltimore today, don’t panic.

From 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, NASA planes will be flying low over Baltimore to conduct atmospheric research, according to Rob Garner, a spokesperson for NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The research is a part of NASA’s Student Airborne Research Program, or SARP, a summer internship program where college students can work on an atmospheric research project. The primary purpose of the flights, Garner said, is for the interns to get flight experience and develop research.

The two planes used for this project will fly at altitudes lower than most commercial flights, a news release said. During their flights, the planes may also fly in circles above the power plants, landfills and urban areas.

They may also do specialized maneuvers such as a vertical spiral, and be seen at low elevations from 1,000-10,000 feet. Commercial airlines typically fly at around 35,000 feet.

The researchers on the planes will also collect samples around local airports. They will do this by executing a missed approach, where the plane enters the runway like it’s going to land, but does not, and by flying low along airport runways.

Students will be on the plane help researchers collect atmospheric data from the scientific instruments on the planes.

“The SARP flights have become mainstays of NASA’s Airborne Science Program, as they expose highly competitive STEM students to real-world data gathering within a dynamic flight environment,” Brian Bernth, chief of flight operations at NASA Wallops, said in a statement.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility is on Wallops Island in Virginia, just south of the Maryland line. It’s where one of the planes used for the SARP’s flies out of.

The planes also flew over Baltimore yesterday from 9 a.m.-noon. In addition to Baltimore, the planes will fly over cities in Virginia and Philadelphia. There will also be a few flights in California.

Garner said that future flights can the be tracked on NASA’s website. The SARP data is publicly available on NASA’s website.