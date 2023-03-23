A man died and five people, including a teenager, were injured in a mass shooting overnight in West Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded shortly after midnight Thursday to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found a 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene. The remaining victims were rushed to area hospitals, where the 24-year-old man is in critical condition, police said.
The remaining victims are in stable condition.
No further information was immediately available.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
This is a developing story and will be updated.