Water rescuers with the Baltimore City Fire Department pulled the body of a man out of the Inner Harbor around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Emergency responders arrived at the Pier VI pavilion after 911 calls were made near the top of the hour after reports that the man jumped in the water.

The man was found unconscious and unresponsive after jumping off the bridge over the top of the waterway, Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright said.

“He did warrant some advanced life support care, and that was administered by our paramedics, and he was transported to an area hospital,” Cartwright said, estimating that the man could’ve been in the water for about 15 to 20 minutes.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The identity and condition of the man was not immediately released Tuesday.

The incident is the second time a person has been pulled from the cold waters of the Inner Harbor. Baltimore Police said an unnamed woman was pulled from the water and resuscitated on Jan. 22 before she was taken to an area hospital.

This story may be updated.

Penelope Blackwell

penelope.blackwell@thebaltimorebanner.com

Penelope Blackwell

Penelope Blackwell is a Breaking News/Accountability reporter with The Banner. Previously, she covered local government in Durham, NC, for The News & Observer. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Morgan State University and her master’s in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. 

More from Penelope Blackwell

Man federally charged for flying drone over Ravens stadium during AFC championship game

New Carrollton police under investigation after shooting death in Prince George’s County

More From The Banner

Photo illustration shows EBT benefits card, cut into two pieces, emerging from torn-open business envelope. In the background is a blurry image of a woman standing in front of produce aisle holding an empty shopping basket, her back to us.

Maryland officials reverse course, will fully reimburse SNAP theft victims

The Charles Village Festival is an annual, two day event that happens in early June.

Charles Village Festival ending after 25 years

National Aquarium’s dolphin sanctuary plan: Wave of the future or well-intentioned folly?

The plot chickens: Community continues 11-year fight against Royal Farms on Harford Road