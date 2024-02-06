Water rescuers with the Baltimore City Fire Department pulled the body of a man out of the Inner Harbor around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Emergency responders arrived at the Pier VI pavilion after 911 calls were made near the top of the hour after reports that the man jumped in the water.

The man was found unconscious and unresponsive after jumping off the bridge over the top of the waterway, Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright said.

“He did warrant some advanced life support care, and that was administered by our paramedics, and he was transported to an area hospital,” Cartwright said, estimating that the man could’ve been in the water for about 15 to 20 minutes.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The identity and condition of the man was not immediately released Tuesday.

The incident is the second time a person has been pulled from the cold waters of the Inner Harbor. Baltimore Police said an unnamed woman was pulled from the water and resuscitated on Jan. 22 before she was taken to an area hospital.

This story may be updated.