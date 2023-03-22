Phillips Seafood chef rescues driver after car plunges into Inner Harbor

Jordan Payne was walking to work at Phillips Seafood when she saw a crowd of people peering into the cold water of the Inner Harbor.

A white car had plunged into the water near the Power Plant on Wednesday afternoon, and the driver was still inside. Maybe he was trapped. Payne rushed back to the restaurant to tell the others.

Mike Malone, from Jacksonville, Florida, saw the driver’s window was partway down. The car was slowly sinking. “Get out the window, get out!” he yelled.

A car is seen in the water at the Inner Harbor after driving in on March 22, 2023. (Krishna Sharma / The Baltimore Banner)

When Payne returned to the water’s edge, she saw the driver was still inside. “He’s not trying to get out, not making an effort or anything,” she remembered.

Then a Phillips Seafood sous chef named Tom jumped in with all his clothes on. He swam over to the car and punched the window with his bare fist.

“He’s like banging on the window, trying to break it,” Payne said.

It all happened fast. Payne doesn’t remember if the driver’s window broke or if it was the windshield. Malone had turned away to find help. He came back to see the chef in the water.

“I saw him when he had the guy, he was trying to hold him up, he was trying to pull him to safety,” Malone said.

Someone threw out a life ring for them to grab onto.

On the street, the driver was conscious and did not appear hurt to Payne. She noticed Tom’s hand.

“His hand is like all the way cut up. His whole knuckles are busted,” she said.

The city fire department later issued a statement saying emergency crews responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the car in the water and that a bystander jumped in to rescue the occupant. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Tom could not immediately be reached.

Soon, Malone was back on his way, and Payne was back to work at Phillips.

The staff were all talking about how their sous chef jumped in the water to save someone before the dinner rush.