As fans of Maryland men’s basketball tune in Friday to see the “Crab Five” face Grand Canyon in the NCAA tournament, state officials want people to watch out for wagering scams during March Madness.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown’s office issued an alert to consumers this week warning about the risk of fraud and identity theft posed by betting on nonregulated gambling sites.

“Remember that there is no such thing as a completely risk-free bet or free money when it comes to gambling,” reads the consumer alert. Licensed operators are prohibited from using terms like “risk-free” or “guaranteed,” and Brown’s office urged people not to place bets with operators that use those terms.

Since becoming legal in Maryland in June 2021, sports betting has brought in millions of dollars to the state each year after, topping $475 million in February 2025.

There are 12 retail locations and 11 websites and mobile apps licensed in the state where Marylanders can legally bet. Brown’s office urged consumers to call MLGCA at 410-230-8800 to check if a business is licensed.

Here are some other tips from Brown’s office on how to stay protected from scams:

Only use legal sports wagering operators or registered fantasy competition operators: “The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA) regulates legal sports wagering and fantasy competitions and provides a list of the online platforms that are legal in the State,” according to Brown’s office.

Ignore online gambling pop-up ads and unsolicited emails, text messages and social media messages.

Check consumer reviews with the Better Business Bureau.

Report any suspected scams to the Consumer Protection Division of the FBI.

Read the fine print, “especially those that look too good to be true,” according to Brown’s office.

Read all the conditions or penalties that may limit how and when to cash out winnings.

Brown’s office urged anyone who decides to gamble to do so in moderation.

March Madness underway

The NCAA tournament is in full swing, as the first round of games for men’s basketball got underway this week. The Final Four is in San Antonio, Texas, on April 5, with the championship game on the night of April 7.

The women’s tournament began Wednesday and the championship game will be on April 6 in Tampa, Florida. The Maryland women’s team, seeded No. 4, plays Norfolk State at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the first round.

The games are available to watch on various stations including CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV, ESPN, ABC and also through Paramount+.