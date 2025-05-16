A Baltimore firefighter who suffered a medical emergency while battling a downtown fire this week remains on life support and is not expected to recover, the fire department said Thursday.

In a statement, the department said Lt. Mark Dranbauer, a 23-year veteran of the department, suffered a “sudden and devastating medical emergency” while helping to put out a fire at 204 W. Saratoga Street on Monday afternoon.

“Despite the tireless efforts of medical professionals, we have been informed that Lt. Dranbauer is not expected to recover,” the fire department said.

“Lt. Dranbauer has dedicated more than two decades of his life to serving the people of Baltimore with courage, honor, and unwavering commitment,” the statement continued. “His leadership, compassion, and dedication to his fellow firefighters and the community will never be forgotten.”

Mayor Brandon Scott took to social media, saying: “Lt. Dranbauer Jr., dedicated his life to protecting and serving Baltimore — bravely running towards danger to keep our residents safe. His legacy will live on through the @BaltimoreFire."

On Wednesday, Dranbauer’s family said in a statement that the firefighter sustained injuries “too catastrophic to sustain life.” The Baltimore Fire Officers IAFF Local 964 Union shared the statement on social media.

The union launched an online fundraiser to assist Dranbauer’s family with medical bills and related expenses.

Dranbauer was one of two firefighters injured at the West Saratoga Street fire. The other was treated for dehydration.