A 32-year-old new mother died after being ejected from a golf cart, Anne Arundel County police said, an incident that has shaken a tight-knit community near of Annapolis.

Mary Beth Blasetti was riding in the passenger seat of a golf cart last weekend when she fell out of the vehicle, likely when going from a grassy area onto pavement, said police spokesman Marc Limansky. Police did not identify the 32-year old driver.

Blasetti was airlifted to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center and died Monday.

Sherwood Forest, which draws its name from the story of Robin Hood, is a gated neighborhood of 342 houses nestled among the trees on the Severn River. It began more than a century ago as summer cottages for families from Baltimore, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia, according to Bill Kocan, manager of the Sherwood Forest Club.

Kocan, who has worked in the neighborhood for two years, said some residents use golf carts to travel on the community’s private roadways to amenities including the golf course, swimming pool and tennis courts.

There are regulations for golf carts, and accidents are rare, he said.

“There had been no incidents with severe injuries involving golf carts since I’ve been here,” Kocan said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Blasetti’s family, including her husband Nick Blasetti and and their 2-month-old daughter, Mary Katharine. The campaign has raised more than $300,000. A service is scheduled for Nov. 25, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Mary Beth brought joy to so many and had a wide community of friends and family who are devastated by her sudden passing,” the GoFundMe page says. “She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, and her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her.

The organizer of the GoFundMe and family members did not immediately respond to a request for comment.