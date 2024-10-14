Maryland law enforcement officials have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Harford County boy, who was believed to have been abducted Monday near an elementary school.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating 7-year-old Khalil Rodney Ringgold. He was last seen at Churchville Elementary entering a vehicle with an unidentified man who is believed to be known to the child, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle is described as a gray four-door Nissan Altima with Ohio tag JFK3146.

Representatives for the office said no other details about the incident were being shared publicly. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 410-612-1717.

Harford County Public Schools didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story.