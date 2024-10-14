Maryland law enforcement officials have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Harford County boy, who was believed to have been abducted Monday near an elementary school.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating 7-year-old Khalil Rodney Ringgold. He was last seen at Churchville Elementary entering a vehicle with an unidentified man who is believed to be known to the child, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle is described as a gray four-door Nissan Altima with Ohio tag JFK3146.

View post on X

Representatives for the office said no other details about the incident were being shared publicly. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 410-612-1717.

Harford County Public Schools didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story.