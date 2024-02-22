A number of Maryland residents are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless and other service providers that also appear to be affecting people nationwide.

AT&T had more than 73,000 outages across the country around 9:30 a.m. ET, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago, according to data from DownDetector. The outages began at approximately 3:30 a.m. ET. The carrier has more than 240 million subscribers, the country’s largest.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored,” AT&T said in a statement.

In Maryland, the Department of Emergency Management said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that it was “aware of the widespread internet and cellular outages” across the state and was “monitoring the situation.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The department has been in contact with all of Maryland’s 24 emergency call centers, none of which have requested any help from the state, said spokesperson Edward McDonough.

Frederick County warned residents that the outages could affect their ability to call 911. Officials said phones’ SOS/emergency call function is capable of piggybacking off other networks nearby to potentially connect through another working cell service provider. Other options include using a landline or VOIP line as well as texting 911.

Nationwide, Cricket Wireless had more than 13,000 outages, the outage tracking website said Thursday. Verizon had more than 4,000 outages and T-Mobile had more than 1,800 outages. Boost Mobile had about 700 outages.

“Verizon’s network is operating normally. Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation,” Verizon said.

T-Mobile said that it did not experience an outage.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Our network is operating normally. Down Detector is likely reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks,” T-Mobile said.

Some iPhone users have seen SOS messages displayed in the status bar on their cellphones. The message indicates that the device is having trouble connecting to their cellular provider’s network, but it can make emergency calls through other carrier networks, according to Apple Support.

So far, no reason has been given for the outages.

Baltimore Banner reporter Lillian Reed contributed to this report.