Maryland’s sixth case of bird flu was detected in a backyard flock in Anne Arundel County , officials announced on Wednesday.

Testing revealed the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in the flock, prompting Maryland Department of Agriculture officials to call for the quarantine of the area and killing the affected birds to prevent spreading. Officials affirmed affected birds will not enter the food system.

This brings the total cases of bird flu in Maryland up to six, with previous outbreaks in Caroline , Dorchester , Montgomery , Queen Anne’s and Worcester counties.

The outbreaks are in line with a surge in avian influenza among wild birds across the nation. As of Tuesday, bird flu was detected in 12,510 animals in the United States, according to data from the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.