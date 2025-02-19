The Baltimore area will likely see less than an inch of snowfall on Wednesday as other parts of the state could get hit with up to 4 inches.

The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories for Charles and Calvert counties in Maryland and portions of central Virginia starting early Wednesday, as snowfall totals could reach between 2 and 4 inches.

Forecasters say the Baltimore area also will have scattered snow showers on Thursday with wind gusts as high as 28 mph. Snowfall is likely to amount to less than an inch.

So far this year, Baltimore has gotten 12.7 inches of snow since January 1.

But everyone needs to stay bundled up as temperatures are expected to remain below freezing in the Baltimore area for the next few days.

Temperatures will remain as low as 24 degrees through much of the week. The weather warms up Friday with a high of 39 and 45 on Saturday

Baltimore issued a Code Blue extreme cold alert until Friday.

As the “coldest burst of Arctic air this season” is on its way, this is not a repeat of the January weather, when a lobe of the polar vortex hit much of the East Coast, according to Chesnea Skeen, a meteorologist at the Baltimore/Washington Field Office of the National Weather Service.

A polar vortex is a ring of cold air that typically circles the Arctic.

And the winds are settling down this week after a heavy windstorm on Sunday left thousands of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company customers without power. BGE restored power for 125,000 customers, or about 90% of the outages, by Tuesday. At least 4,000 people remain without power, according to BGE.