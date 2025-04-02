A “creepy” doll head, an old mattress and holiday decor are some of the odder pieces of trash that Maryland State Highway Administration crews picked up during their litter and debris removal program last week, officials said.

Between March 24 and 28, Maryland State Highway administration maintenance crews dedicated time to clean some of the state-owned highways of garbage for the first time this year. Officials said they removed 301 truckloads, or about 15,050 bags, of litter from Maryland’s highways in that span.

In addition to normal litter, crews also found that doll head, piles of tires, a pedicure chair and inventory rollers.

Operation Clean Sweep Maryland is the state’s all-hands-on-deck roadside litter and illegal-dumping pickup initiative that began in 2023.

Crews go out for the major cleaning operation ahead of mowing season, which is typically between April and May, state officials said. They also go out just before major holidays, including Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Pedicure chairs were among the debris picked up. (Maryland State Highway Administration)

Crew members typically find plastic bottles and bags, fast-food containers and metal cans, said Charlie Gischlar, a spokesperson for the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Metal debris can be a particular problem during the mowing season — if a mower accidentally hits it and the debris flies away, the debris can harm a driver, Gischlar explained. Littering in Maryland can carry a fine between $1,500 and $30,000, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

More peculiar findings from this and previous sweeps have been abandoned boats and furniture, including sofas and mattresses, Gischlar said.

Even though crews regularly conduct litter and debris removal, these deep cleanings are critical for commuters, Gischlar said, because litter seeping into drainage inlets meant to remove water from the highway can cause driving hazards.

That was relevant Monday, for example, when the region experienced severe storms.

“You have to have good drainage systems so that the water doesn’t pond on the highway,” Gischlar said. “That increases a safety risk for motorists of hydroplaning, and litter will clog up, or at least hamper drainage systems. So we have to make sure we keep them clean.”

Litter clean-up cost over $17 million last year, down slightly from over $18 million in 2023, according to Maryland State Highway Administration.