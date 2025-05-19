The Maryland Insurance Administration is invoking emergency powers to ensure people in Western Maryland have access to drugs and medical equipment after flooding in the region last week.
The MIA directed insurers to suspend restrictions on prescription medication refills and the replacement of medical equipment, glasses and dentures for residents in Garrett and Allegany counties.
