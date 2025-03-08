Maryland Public Television announced Friday Steven Schupak, the current executive vice president and station manager, as the incoming chief executive officer and president.

Schupak, who has been with the network since 2003, will step into his new role on July 1 following the retirement of outgoing MPT CEO Larry D. Unger, according to a news release. Schupak said in a press release he is honored to be leading the storied, mission-driven organization.

“Even though the media landscape is constantly evolving, the talented team here will keep our service-driven mission at the heart of everything we do, consistent with our promise to enrich lives and strengthen communities,” Schupak said.

Schupak has been with MPT for over 20 years, with several different roles such as senior vice president of content enterprises, chief content officer, chief operating officer and executive vice president and station manager. Throughout his career, he created the Maryland State Ad Agency, MPT’s advertising and media buying service division for state agencies and government clients, and launched the Maryland Center for Media Literacy.

MPT , which produces and distributes television and digital programs locally and nationally, is the only statewide broadcaster in Maryland. The Owings Mills-based network also serves Washington, D.C., and parts of Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Schupak’s efforts, per the press release, helped MPT become one of the top producing stations in the country and among the largest in total revenue among PBS member stations.