Sunscreen? Check. Grill? Check. Reservation? Starting Saturday, that’s an addition to the checklist of needs for those planning to visit the Greenbrier and Sandy Point state parks on the weekends and holidays.

The new system is a way officials are tackling capacity-driven closures, overcrowding and traffic backup at the state’s most popular parks.

According to Gregg Bortz, a spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources, day-use reservation will roll out at Newtowne Neck, North Point and Point Lookout State Parks this summer, but they don’t have a set date yet.

Of Maryland’s nearly 70 state parks, these are the only five expected to use the day-use reservation system this season. But Bortz said the Maryland Park Service could add more in future seasons.

The day-use reservation system comes into play as DNR says an average of 18.7 million people visited Maryland state parks per year between 2020-2024, up from the 10.8 million people average from 2010-2019.

This system will be in place through Labor Day. Here’s what you need to know ahead of your group hikes, holiday cookouts and fishing trips.

How to make reservations

Reservations can be made up to a week in advance. You can reserve the day of if there’s availability, but it has to be online before you get to the park, not at the facility.

People can go to the Maryland Park Service’s day-use reservation portal to select the park, the date to reserve and the amount of people joining them. Users will be redirected to Kaizen Labs, a service provider the park is using, to create an account and complete their reservation.

Fees are $5 per visitor at Sandy Point and $5 per resident and $7 per non-resident at Greenbrier. Fees have a surcharge of 30 cents plus 2.9%. Users can pay their day-use fees online using a credit or debit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Online, it seems like one can only reserve space for up to 20 people, but DNR notes that park staff may request additional payment if more people show up. Users who’ve reserved space at the parks can check in with a staffer using a QR code.

Cancellations, changes and refunds

Modifications and cancellations can be made through your Kaizen Labs account or contacting customer support at 410-541-6991.

Reservations can be canceled for a refund until 8 a.m. the day before the visit.

You can cancel after 8 a.m. or even the day of, but you won’t get a refund. Refunds also aren’t given for no shows or early departures, even if they’re weather-driven.

Pass-Holders

Park staff will verify Maryland Annual Park Pass and Golden Age Pass-holders or veterans and people with disabilities status upon entry.

Those interested in getting passes can add them at checkout when paying for their reservations. Park staff will validate them upon your arrival.

More about Maryland’s state parks

Greenbrier State Park

Greenbrier is located in the Appalachian Mountains in Boonsboro. Visitors can explore the park’s 11 miles of hiking trails or go boating, canoeing, fishing or swimming in its 42-acre man-made lake.

Newtowne Neck State Park

This St. Mary’s County park is really a 794-acre peninsula surrounded by Breton Bay, the Potomac River and St. Clements Bay that offers seven miles of recreational waterfront.

North Point State Park

Located in Baltimore County, North Point is ideal for areas for picnicking, including the original trolley station, trails for hiking, piers for fishing and exhibits for history lovers. The 1,310-acre park housed Bay Shore Amusement Park from 1906-1947, and visitors today can learn more about it at a park exhibit. Additionally, visitors can see a War of 1812 exhibit as the Defense Trail, which was used by soldiers then, passes through the park.

Point Lookout State Park

Point Lookout is also in St. Mary’s County on a peninsula surrounded by the Chesapeake Bay and the Potomac River. During the Civil War, Point Lookout was home to Camp Hoffman, a prison for Confederate soldiers.

The Civil War Museum, Nature Center and campgrounds are suspended for the 2025 season due to repairs.

Sandy Point State Park

This 786-acre Annapolis park is home to South Beach, which is returning this summer, and other spaces suitable for family reunions, picnics and other large group events. Sitting along the shore of the Chesapeake Bay, Sandy Point’s marina facility has 22 launching pads and six figer piers available for temporary use.