A multi-vehicle crash over the weekend on Interstate 70 in Frederick County left two dead, according to state police.

At 4:10 p.m. Sunday, state troopers responded to a traffic crash near Exit 62 on I-70 in New Market. The driver of a BMW SUV traveling westbound had rear-ended a box truck, sending the truck across the center median and striking a tractor trailer, which was traveling eastbound, state police said.

The box truck and tractor trailer then caught fire after being “propelled into the wood line adjacent to eastbound I-70.”

The drivers of the truck and tractor trailer were flown to Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, authorities said. The driver of the BMW remained at the scene, but refused medical service, state police said. The two BMW passengers were transported to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.

The two deceased victims were passengers in the box truck. State police did not immediately release the names of the deceased.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is handling the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.