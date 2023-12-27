The weather is expected to clear up ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

We are waking up to areas of fog, mist, and drizzle. Rain will become steadier through the day.

Please give yourself some extra travel time to get where you need to go this morning.

An area of low pressure will cross our area today. With that weather setup, we’ll see an easterly wind throughout the day along with an abundance of clouds. In addition to the gloomy look and feel to the day, we’ll see rounds of rain push through the area. Rainfall totals will exceed 1″ in some places. We shouldn’t see too much in the way of flooding since the rain will come down over a fairly long period of time. Highs Wednesday afternoon will top out in the middle 50s.

As the area of low pressure departs our area Wednesday night, we’ll see additional areas of fog develop. Some of the fog could be locally dense and this will impact the early Thursday morning commute. Otherwise, Thursday looks unseasonably mild with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. We’ll see early fog & low clouds give way to breaks of afternoon sunshine.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Our unsettled weather pattern will continue on Friday with another chance of showers. The best chance of showers of would be Friday into Friday night as another cold front crosses the area. We’ll see another seasonably mild day on Friday with highs in the lower 50s.

Over the upcoming weekend, we should see a return of the sunshine. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to near 50. The weather looks nice for New Year’s Eve celebrations Sunday along with the Ravens home game Sunday afternoon.

WJZ is a media partner of the Baltimore Banner.