Thursday morning is starting off cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s, with a few areas in the low 30s. As the day goes on, sunshine will give way to increasing clouds.

A few sprinkles or showers are possible around the region this evening and night. These will be hit or miss, with some areas staying dry. The best chance for light showers will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Looking ahead, there’s potential for accumulating snowfall Friday night into Saturday morning. Right now 1 to 3 inches of snow appears likely. The start time appears to be late Friday evening and will continue into early Saturday morning.

Most snow should be over with before noon on Saturday. While this won’t be a major storm, it could lead to some slippery travel early Saturday on side and secondary roadways. Melting Saturday afternoon should help rapidly improve travel conditions.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Sunday features plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. By Presidents Day on Monday, temperatures should reach the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine.

A large area of high pressure will be in control of weather from Sunday through Wednesday. This will help temperatures rebound back into the 50s and stay there for most of next week.

Showers return to the forecast next Thursday and Friday, but since temperatures will be mild, all precipitation should fall in the form of rain.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.