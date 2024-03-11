Don’t pack up your cold weather clothes just yet.

A wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in effect Monday through 5 p.m. for the greater Baltimore region. Forecasters are expecting gusts between 20 to 30 mph, but said they could reach up to 55 mph.

Officials warned the winds could lead to power outages or blow around unsecure objects and tree limbs. Baltimore City residents can report downed branches in the roadway by calling 311. BGE customers can report a power outage or downed wire by calling 877-778-2222. Outages may also be reported online, by texting OUT to MYBGE (69243), and via BGE’s mobile app.

Baltimore Gas and Electric around 7:30 a.m. was actively addressing about 130 outages affecting about 2,600 customers. Sparks Elementary School and Lansdowne High School in the Baltimore County are closed Monday due to power outages, officials said on social media. All after-school and evening activities were also canceled for the schools.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Pikesville NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter, which broadcasts continuous weather updates for the greater Baltimore region, was down Monday morning until further notice due to equipment failure.

The Maryland Transportation Authority warned drivers may experience delays around the afternoon rush-hour stemming from a wind warning for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

This story may be updated.