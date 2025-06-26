It’s not even 10:30 a.m., and it already feels about 100 degrees at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.

In the Chimpanzee Forest, Maisie, 5, sits on a platform, licking a block of frozen fruits and vegetables — but being careful to not let the cold treat touch her hands or feet.

Meanwhile, Asali, an older adult chimp next to her, has no issue grabbing the frozen chunks and shoving them in her mouth, working to get at the berries hidden inside.

The animals at the zoo — there are about 1,050 across 125 species — always get enrichment activities to keep them active and healthy. High temperatures call for activities that are designed to help the animals cool down.

Most times, said Margaret Innes, general curator of the zoo, healthy animals can adapt to extreme temperatures and humidity — like what Maryland is now facing as a heat dome has brought scorching temperatures and high humidity to the region.

“They make good choices,” Innes said.

That’s in part because the animals at the zoo are always given options from the zoo staff. They’re not forced to sit in a specific spot or interact with guests in a certain way. Exhibits have toys, hidden snacks, and places to relax or hide, so the animals can behave as they would in the wild.

In fact, Innes said, earlier in the week, when the giraffe feeding station was open, an adult male giraffe chose to stand in the shade and cool down rather than chow down on a tasty tree bough.

Animals who aren’t healthy, or who are older or younger, are more sensitive to heat. They’re kept indoors and monitored by staff as necessary.

At the elephant exhibit, the gargantuan animals have choices, too. They can stay in the shade, roll in the mud or, in the case of Tuffy, stand near a hose and enjoy a nice soak.

“Our job is to provide all those opportunities for them,” Innes said.

Maisie, left, and Asali, right, enjoyed frozen fruit and vegetables on Wednesday to help beat the heat. Maisie at times balanced carefully to avoid touching the cold blocks of ice. (Cody Boteler/The Baltimore Banner)

Steven Schweiger, a zookeeper, was tossing treats to Tuffy and spraying the elephant with water to help keep him cool. (Cody Boteler/The Baltimore Banner)

The 42-year-old Tuffy — weighing in at about 12,000 pounds — would stand outside under the hose as long as there were staff members to spray him or treats to snack on.

Under the water spray from the water cannon, Tuffy alternated between picking up snacks tossed by zoo staff and making contented rumbling noises.

“You can really tell” how much Tuffy enjoys the interaction with staff there, said Steven Schweiger, one of the zookeepers working with the African elephant.

A lot of visitors to the zoo ask about the penguins when it gets hot, Innes said. It’s a natural curiosity, since people often associate penguins with Antarctica.

Most penguin species, Innes said, actually prefer temperate or even warm weather.

African penguins live on the coastlines of Namibia and South Africa, so they’re not strangers to warm weather. They have exposed skin under the feathers around their eyes — when they’re warm, the spots turn pink as they dissipate heat and help the penguins control their temperature.

An African penguin considers waddling inside, likely to cool off in the air conditioning on Wednesday at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. (Cody Boteler/The Baltimore Banner)

The black-and-white birds can also dive right into the water and swim around to cool off, of course. Many of the animal exhibits around the zoo have pools or other sources of water, like misting fans or hoses.

Every animal at the zoo has access to climate-controlled indoor space, too. Sometimes the choice an animal makes is as simple as going inside to cool off.

“Living in Baltimore, we are used to extreme temperatures,” Innes said. And even though the heat dome is uncomfortable and dangerous, staff “have had a lot of practice with this.”

The zoo, nestled on more than 130 acres in Druid Park, was created by the state legislature in 1876. It’s open year-round, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. most days. General admission for one person is $33, though there are membership options as well. Maryland public schools are eligible for free admission for their students on field trips.

Margaret Innes, general curator at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, oversees care for all the animals. (Cody Boteler/The Baltimore Banner)

Of course, the animals are not the only ones at the zoo who must contend with the heat. Guests and especially staff who work outdoors are dealing with the dangerously high temperatures, too.

There are indoor exhibits where guests can cool off — like the penguin education center, where one could see an African penguin zoom by underwater, or watch the chimps sleeping in the climate-controlled part of their exhibit.

Staff are also working to retrofit some outdoor areas of the zoo to be enclosed and climate-controlled, said Mike Evitts, a zoo spokesperson.

As for the staff, there are state-mandated breaks, plus reminders from managers to take more breaks as needed. On especially hot days, they might hand out ice pops.

Innes said the trickiest part is reminding them that it’s OK to take breaks and cool off — that the best way to continue to take of the animals is to take care of themselves.