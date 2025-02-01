More than a dozen Marylanders have been confirmed dead in an aviation crash near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that shook the nation.

American Airlines Flight No. 5342 was en route from Wichita, Kansas, to Washington on Jan. 29 when it collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter midair, sending both aircraft into the Potomac River.

The 64 people aboard the American Airlines flight and the three soldiers in the helicopter all died, making it one of the deadliest airline crashes in the U.S. since November 2001. As of this week, all 67 bodies had been recovered and most positively identified.

The Marylanders confirmed dead come from a wide range of backgrounds from the southern to central regions of the state. They were hunters, figure skaters and company executives. Here are their stories.

Brian Ellis

Brian Ellis was a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, where he played quarterback for the Midshipmen. (U.S. Naval Academy)

Lt. Col. Brian Ellis, a 1993 graduate of the Naval Academy, was a proud Marine and hardworking father.

Ellis, 53, was among the 67 victims of the plane crash near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The Georgia native, who was living in Charlottesville, Virginia, spent more than two decades in the Marines and most recently worked as a senior manager at Deloitte.

He was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 5342 and returning home from Kansas after a work trip, friends said.

“Our hearts go out to all those who experienced loss through this devastating event,” said John Schofield, a spokesman for the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association. “Among those on board was one of our own — Brian Ellis ’93, a former Navy football player and proud graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and the entire Naval Academy community who mourn his passing.”

Alexandr “Sasha” Kirsanov

Alexandr Kirsanov, right, with Isabella Cannuscio and Ian Lorello after their performance in Ontario, Calif., in October 2011. (Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)

Alexandr “Sasha” Kirsanov, a figure skating coach at Ice World in Abingdon, was among the deceased, the owners of the Harford County rink confirmed . He was 46.

“Sasha coached, mentored, and made such an incredible impact not only on our young skaters but on so many who knew and loved him,” a post on X read. “His absence will be felt deeply.”

Andrew Loyd Eaves

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves, 39, of Great Mills. (U.S. Army)

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves was one of three soldiers aboard the helicopter that was performing a training mission when it crashed into the American Airlines flight, the U.S. Army said in a press release .

Eaves was a Navy veteran turned Army pilot whose accolades included three Army Commendation Medals and three Navy Achievement Medals, among many others.

James “Tommy” Clagett

James “Tommy” Clagett. (Courtesy of the Clagett family)

James “Tommy” Clagett was among seven Southern Maryland friends who traveled to Kansas for a duck-hunting trip. The Charles County resident was the executive vice president of construction company Gaghan Mechanical Inc., a soccer coach and a father to two girls.

He was an alumnus of Leonardtown’s St. Mary’s Ryken mourned by his school community. School officials wrote on social media that Clagett and another graduate who died in the plane crash “were beloved members of our SMR alumni community, known for their love of life, people, and Southern Maryland.”

Jesse Pitcher

Jesse Pitcher was a “determined” man who had just started one of the best chapters of his life, family said. (Courtesy of Robin Cox)

Determined, reliable, a go-getter. These are just a few of the terms loved ones used to describe Jesse Pitcher .

“People would call in the middle of the night, and he’d get up at whatever time it was and get up the road and take care of whatever he had to take care of,” Jesse Pitcher’s father, Jameson Pitcher, told The Banner.

Jesse Pitcher was a 30-year-old who had just gotten married last year and started a business. He was also on the flight with friends traveling back to Maryland from a duck-hunting trip.

Jonathan Boyd

Jonathan Boyd was the senior vice president of mechanical and plumbing installation firm Heffron Co. and a loving father and husband based in Charles County.

“You are the hardest working, most kind and compassionate person I have ever met. I love you more than I could ever put into words! Wyatt, Reed and I are so blessed to have you in our lives and can’t wait to celebrate you today,” Boyd said in his last Facebook post a month ago addressing his wife.

He lost his life in the plane crash, his union confirmed. He was among those traveling back to the area from a hunting trip.

“We’ve spent this past week, sharing the blind, laughing, talking about our families, and sharing memories. We are completely heartbroken,” Fowl Plains, the Kansas-based outfitter who guided the hunting trip, said on Facebook.

Michael “Mikey” Stovall

Michael “Mikey” Stovall was a 40-year-old steamfitter, father, husband and youth baseball coach. Stovall is also an alumnus of St. Mary’s Ryken and friend of Clagett who traveled to Kansas for the hunting trip.

“He was more than a coach—he was a true volunteer, always willing to lend a hand, and all the while doing it with a smile on his face,” the Southern Maryland Youth Organization said in a post on Facebook.

Olivia Ter

Olivia Ter was a 12-year-old figure skater from Fort Washington. Several figure skaters along with their coaches and family members had traveled to Wichita, Kansas, for the national championships. Ter, who often skated at Tucker Road Ice Rink in Prince George’s County, was in Kansas for the U.S. Figure Skating National Development Camp.

“The impact of Olivia’s life will continue to resonate in our youth sports community, and she will be sorely missed,” Bill Tyler, director of the Prince George’s County parks and recreation department, said in a statement.

Vikesh Patel

Vikesh Patel was an aerospace engineer at General Electric in Middle River. He died in the crash, the Cincinnati-based company’s CEO told local outlets .

“This is a tragedy not only for our industry, but also for the GE Aerospace team as one of our cherished colleagues,” GE Aerospace CEO and chairman Larry Culp said in a statement. “Our hearts are with his family and all those impacted by this horrific accident.”

Patel earned a degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, in 2012, according to LinkedIn , and had worked for GE since graduating. Per his LinkedIn, he started in GE Aviation and had worked for GE Aerospace since July 2013.

Patel was from Havre de Grace in Harford County, per his Facebook page , but was living in Arlington, Virginia.

Alexander Huffman

Alexander Huffman was a steamfitter killed in Wednesday’s crash, the union confirmed via social media. He was traveling back from a duck-hunting trip with friends.

“Words, I have none,” Huffman’s wife, Kayla Huffman, wrote in a post on Facebook . “My heart is shattered, as a wife, as a mother. 5.5 years of love, now a lifetime of sorrow. The future is unknown without you in it. And I don’t think I’ll ever be whole again. Thankful for you, your memories, and your love. I will love you now, always, and forever.”

Steve Johnson

Steve Johnson, 44, was a beloved fisherman and business owner who loved spending time outdoors, friends said. He and six friends, who also lived in Southern Maryland, were flying back from a duck hunting trip in Kansas.

Johnson was well known in the Ocean City fishing community and owned the boat Ctrl-Alt-Del, friends and local organizations posted on social media. Marlins for Mason, an Ocean City-based nonprofit benefiting the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, said it was “devastated” to hear that Johnson had been on the plane.

“Steve was a large sponsor and loyal participant of Marlins for Mason,” the organization posted on Facebook. “Steve’s sponsorship was not for the sponsor recognition but because he was a caring friend with a huge heart wanting to help us find a cure.”

Charlie McDaniel

Charles “Charlie” McDaniel, 44, was a hard worker and a reliable friend, those who knew him said. McDaniel, of Port Republic, was flying home from Kansas after a hunting trip with friends. McDaniel’s younger sister, Christina Close, posted a tribute to her brother on Facebook.

“To the first man I had to look up to during a large part of my childhood, from changing my diapers to helping through heartache — I’m so proud to be your baby sister,” Close wrote, attaching photos of the siblings smiling widely both as children and adults. “So proud to say, ‘Yep, Charlie McDaniel is my big bro!’

“I will never be the same without you here,” she continued. “Love you forever cmac, and I can’t wait until I can see you again.”

Kiah Duggins

Howard University released a statement on social media about the death of Kiah Duggins, who lived in Silver Spring.

“Professor Duggins was set to begin a new chapter as a professor at Howard University School of Law this fall. As a civil rights attorney, she dedicated her career to fighting against unconstitutional policing and unjust money bail practices in Tennessee, Texas and Washington, D.C. ”

Duggins, a native of Kansas, graduated from Wichita East High School and Wichita State University before earning a degree from Harvard Law School, where she served as president of the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau, according to her profile on the Civil Rights Corps website.

She competed in the Miss Butler County 2014-15 pageant, where she placed in the top 10, according to a post on Facebook.

Stephanie Blanton Haynos

Stephanie Blanton Haynos, a graduate of Fallston High School, grew up in Harford County. Her friend Kimberly Blosser Haug shared pictures with WJZ and spoke about the moment she learned Haynos was on American Airlines Flight 5342 with her son and husband when it plunged into the icy waters of the Potomac River.

“It’s kind of hard to put in words because I was just numb. I was watching the news because it was close to home, and it was awful,” Haug said.

She said knowing Haynos was onboard “was just heartache and shock — a lot of shock that this could happen at all and affect so many.”

Haug told WJZ Haynos was adopted and adopted both of her children “and that to me says so loudly what kind of human being she was.”

Robert Prewitt

Robert Prewitt, 44, was a construction superintendent based in Calvert County, according to his Facebook page . Prewitt, who was reportedly traveling back to the area from a work trip, was among the many lives lost in the plane crash.

According to an obituary on Rausch Funeral Home, Prewitt leaves behind his wife, Belinda Prewitt; children, Dalton, Dylan, Aubrie, Daisie and Dalila; his parents, siblings; grandmother; and extended family. Belinda Prewitt took to Facebook to memorialize her husband, saying he often pushed her to have fun and was full of stories from his work adventures.

“He made the home. All the lights would be on, tv blasting some news channel and him telling me all the stories about his work family/brothers. I felt like I knew them,” she said in a Facebook post . “I need one more hug and one more kiss, one more smile and one more laugh and the list could go on and on.”

This story will continue to be updated.