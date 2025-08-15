An Anne Arundel County teacher who was acquitted of criminal charges remains fully employed and has been assigned to work at a place with no students, according to a district spokesperson.

The school district is still investigating.

“Our school district’s investigation into this matter is not yet complete,” said Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesperson Bob Mosier.

Matthew Schlegel, 45, was found not guilty on more than a dozen charges, including sexual abuse of a minor, after a roughly monthlong trial that ended in June. Prosecutors then dropped the remaining misdemeanor assault counts against the elementary school math teacher.

The outcome prompted outrage and protest from some parents and community members.

The Anne Arundel Public School District said it would work to finalize a review of his job status, as they are obligated to do under state law.

The school year in Anne Arundel County starts on Aug. 25.

Letters reportedly sent to residents about evidence

Parents and residents in Severna Park said they were given letters by the teacher’s attorneys, telling them to preserve evidence in the case.

Business owners and residents held a press conference over letters sent by the teacher’s attorneys.

A mother and business owner said they felt that it was a scare tactic to take down their pink signs, which are scattered around the community in support of the girls who accused the teacher.

“We interpret that letter as a tactic to bully, intimidate, and silence us because we are standing up for school children who shouldn’t have to speak for themselves,” said Severna Park parent Ashley Todd.

The teacher’s attorney responded, saying, “Preservation letters are a routine and widely accepted component of litigation. They simply ask that potentially relevant evidence be preserved so that the facts can be fully and fairly examined by all parties.”

The attorney continued, “It is both ironic and troubling that certain individuals who claim that justice was not served would now object to preserving the very evidence that could help reveal the truth.”

Parents petition district to keep teacher out of classroom

Severna Park parents launched a petition through Attorney Thiru Vignarajah, urging the school district to keep the teacher out of the classroom.

“It would be completely offensive, it would be completely reckless, for this teacher to be allowed back in the classroom,” a parent told WJZ.

A group of parents also made roughly 2,000 pink signs in support of the young students who testified against the teacher. The signs — with messages like “We believe them. #JusticeNOTServed” and “WE STAND WITH OUR GIRLS” — dot front yards and roadsides around Severna Park and neighboring communities in Anne Arundel County.

