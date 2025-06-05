Two people died in a crash after a pursuit with a Maryland Transportation Authority officer in Baltimore early Wednesday, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

The crash unfolded after the MDTA officer followed a car as it exited Interstate 95 onto Key Highway around 2:18 a.m. The driver of an Infiniti failed to pull over for a traffic stop and led the officer on a high-speed pursuit, according to the AG’s office.

The passenger and driver died after the driver lost control and crashed into a support pillar beneath I-95.

No officers were injured.

The MDTA police officers patrol highways, bridges and tunnels at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and the Port of Baltimore.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating the crash.

The AG’s office said the officer’s vehicle had a dashboard camera.

Anyone with information should call the IID at 410-576-7070 or email IID@oag.state.md.us.

