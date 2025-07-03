Sirens blare, headlights glare and the dashcam of Maryland Transportation Authority Officer Jamal Cofield’s cruiser shakes as he speeds off Interstate 95. Ahead of him is a silver Infiniti sedan that barreled toward disaster moments later.

Cofield’s cruiser slowed near a crumpled mass of metal. The Infiniti had slammed into a concrete pillar under the bridge. Its engine smoked, and parts of the car littered the area.

Cofield’s body camera footage, released Wednesday by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, shows him getting out of his vehicle, flashlight in hand, muttering a single word as he approaches the wreckage: “Lord.”

Two men — Gabriel Castillo, 20, and Ezequiel Eduardo Garcia-Chicas, 22 — were thrown from the vehicle. One is sprawled across the shattered windshield. The other lies nearby.

Neither moves.

“Call medics,” Cofield says into his radio.

The pursuit began just minutes earlier, around 2 a.m. on June 4, after the Hyattsville men allegedly refused to stop for Cofield on I-95, police said. The officer followed them as they got off the interstate at Exit 55 and turned west on East McComas Street.

Another officer arrived on the scene and checked the pulse of one of the victims.

“He’s gone,” Cofield said.

Five other officers joined Cofield to scope out the scene of car parts, shattered glass and two dead bodies beneath the I-95 overpass. One called to shut the scene down, and another fetched yellow crime scene tape. Cofield admitted he had not checked the victims’ pulses.

“His pupils are unresponsive,” said Cofield, who had been with MTA Police for 11 months at the time. “I don’t even want to move him. I don’t want to touch him.”

An officer directed Cofield to roll one of the bodies over to perform CPR. Another officer administered CPR on the other victim.

They then swapped which victims they performed CPR on. This was nearly 10 minutes after the crash.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating the collision. According to the division, there were eight police-involved fatal vehicle accidents in Maryland last year, four of which were pursuits. This year, the attorney general’s office says, there have been five police-involved fatal vehicle accidents.