If you thought the worst thing about traffic was sitting in it, try adding the smell of spoiled milk.

A tractor trailer carrying 6,000 gallons of milk took a tumble on Interstate 695 near Exit 24 early Saturday morning, turning the highway into a dairy disaster zone.

According to Dave Abrams, spokesperson for the Maryland Department of the Environment, the crash happened around 1 a.m., causing a milky mess and temporary lane closures.

No one was injured after the milk spilled.

Emergency responders, including those from the Maryland Department of the Environment, rushed to the scene. About 2,000 gallons of milk pooled on the road, and a specialized vacuum truck was called in to suck up the dairy deluge.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore County Fire Department issued a warning: Brace yourselves for an unpleasant stench in the coming days as the spilled milk sours under the Maryland sun.

Crews also recovered 75 gallons of diesel fuel from an intact saddle tank, preventing an even bigger environmental headache.

By 4 a.m. all lanes were reopened, but commuters might be dealing with the lingering scent of Eau de Spoiled Milk for a while.

So, if you’re driving through the area and catch a whiff of something funky, don’t blame your car’s air freshener — blame the great milk spill of 2025.