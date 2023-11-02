Bailey’s life has not been easy. She was born to a 15-year-old mother and alcoholic father in North Carolina. She started working in tobacco barns at the age of 9. (”Now that was real work,” she said.) Her first serving job came in 1956, when she was 14; she worked as a carhop at a drive-in restaurant. Around that time, her mother fled from her father and moved to Baltimore; Bailey joined her after graduating from high school.