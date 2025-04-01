An 18-year-old will serve over a decade in prison for an attack he and another teenager were accused of committing that prompted debate around juvenile justice in Maryland.

Montaz Bailey of Baltimore pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of first-degree assault and use of a firearm for a violent crime, according to online court documents, for allegedly beating and robbing a man in Butchers Hill last fall. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but 12 suspended and the first five years without the possibility of parole, Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office spokesperson Emily Witty said in an email.

The Baltimore Banner reached out to Bailey’s attorney, Natalie Finegar, for comment.

At least three people beat and robbed a 66-year-old man in the 200 block of South Madeira Street the night of Sept. 26, 2024, according to video surveillance footage obtained by Fox45. Two people, Bailey and a 15-year-old, were arrested and charged days later, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Though he was charged as an adult, the 15-year-old was turned over to a guardian soon after by the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, sparking debate amongst Maryland leaders about detaining juveniles charged with violent crimes while data showed declines in youth arrests last year. Lawmakers and community members questioned why the young boy was released; criminal justice experts argued for accountability, not hard punishment; and the boy’s attorney said he was overcharged.

In Maryland, if a child is arrested and jailed, their parents, guardian or legal custodian must be notified immediately, according to the People’s Law Library. The child is released if the parents, guardian or legal custodian agree to bring the minor to court when requested, the law library reports.

Children accused of committing crimes with a weapon or firearm, those who had at least two previous run-ins with the law in the last two years, or those who were under Department of Juvenile Services supervision during the act could be detained ahead of their hearing, according to the law library.