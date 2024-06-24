The Dali at last is leaving Baltimore.

Three months have passed passed since the cargo vessel first attempted to depart from the Port of Baltimore on March 26. The voyage ended in disaster when the Dali lost power and crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse and killing six construction workers. Engineers and experts worked for weeks to free the Dali from the twisted metal and wreckage of the bridge.

The ship is bound this week for Norfolk, Virginia. The U.S. Coast Guard has established a temporary 500-yard safety zone for portions of the Chesapeake Bay, Thimble Shoal Channel, the Norfolk Harbor and Elizabeth River as a precaution to protect personnel, vessels and the marine environment from potential hazards. All vessels and people are forbidden from entering the zone without authorization by the Captain of the Port.

The Maryland Transport Authority is also planning to hold traffic off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Monday between 11 a.m. and noon as the Dali passes underneath.

Ten members of the Dali’s crew have been cleared to return home and a replacement crew is currently on board the vessel. Higher-ranking members of the crew, including officers, are expected to remain in Baltimore for the duration of the litigation concerning the crash.

This is a developing story.