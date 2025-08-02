A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV early Saturday morning near the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Baltimore Police said officers were called to North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 6 a.m. where they found the rider, a 37-year-old man, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, along with a passenger, were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police did not immediately provide additional information about the crash.

It’s the second death of a motorcyclist in the area in just over two weeks. On July 18, a 47-year-old Baltimore County man died after his motorcycle crashed on the 500 block of East Pratt Street.

This story may be updated.