Many Marylanders are moving away, and far fewer people are moving in to replace them. More people left Maryland for other states than moved here last year, new data shows.

Roughly 200,000 people left Maryland for other states in 2023. Neighboring states Virginia and Pennsylvania were the most common destinations.

Overall, the state lost population to domestic migration, a continuation of a trend that’s gone on for decades. Since the 2020 Census, Maryland has had a net loss of 100,000 people to domestic migration.

Fewer people moved to Maryland from elsewhere in the U.S. than moved from Maryland to another state. Maryland’s population would have shrunk if not for international migration, which offset the net loss of roughly 30,000 people who migrated domestically.

Maryland lost about 20,000 residents to Texas and Florida, the two fastest growing states in the county.

Which states moved the needle the most? Net migration with Texas, Florida, D.C. and New York affected Maryland's population the most in 2023.

The other most popular destinations were to Florida, Texas, California and North Carolina, according to newly released population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

People who moved to Maryland mostly came from nearby states, including Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York. Others came from out west. About 10,000 people moved here from California, and a few thousand came from the Four Corners states in the Southwest.

Where did new Marylanders come from?

Maryland saw net losses to 31 places, including Puerto Rico. It saw net growth from just 20, including Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., was the biggest net win for Maryland. About 7,600 more people moved to Maryland from D.C. than the other way around. The next closest state for positive net migration with Maryland was New York, with a difference of around 6,300 people.

New Jersey, Ohio and New Mexico rounded out the top five biggest net migration wins.

Maryland had net population declines due to migration, including a net loss of around 10,500 people to Texas and 9,200 to Florida. Overall, estimates show Maryland lost nearly 40,000 people to Southern states. It lost net population to all U.S. regions but one — the Northeast sent more people to Maryland than it gained, thanks to significant movement from New York and New Jersey.

Where did former Maryland residents move?

Maryland’s population grew last year by just about 16,000 people, thanks in part to a big boost from international migrants. The Census Bureau estimates about 32,000 more people moved to Maryland from abroad than the inverse, meaning the state saw a net gain of about 2,000 people from both domestic and international migration last year.

The state also saw a return to pre-pandemic norms in “natural” population change, or the number of births minus the number of deaths. During the pandemic, Maryland, and many other states, saw more deaths than births. Between July 2022 and July 2023, it saw about 14,000 more births than deaths.