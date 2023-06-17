Around 15 people were injured after a Maryland Transit Administration bus collided with two other vehicles and then a building near downtown Baltimore on Saturday morning, according to police.

Injuries suffered by two people in the crash may be life-threatening, Baltimore Police said.

Police responded to the 400 block of N. Paca Street around 10:20 a.m. to reports of a crash involving a bus, according to a news release. According to preliminary investigation, officials say the bus struck a Lexus at the intersection of N. Paca and W. Mulberry streets, before then hitting a Nissan and coming “to rest into a building” in the 500 block of W. Franklin Street.

Baltimore and MTA police, the city fire department, medics and city building inspectors were still at the crash scene around 11:45 a.m., according to a police news release.

