A 36-year-old man died after being struck by a public bus downtown on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of West Fayette Street for reports of a pedestrian-involved accident. The man, whose identity was not released, was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The Maryland Transit Administration referred all questions to the police department.

The Baltimore Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit is leading the investigation of the crash, which happened in an area surrounded by restaurants, hotels and skyscrapers.

